      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Schoen voor baby's/peuters

      € 59,99

      Wit/Total Orange/Zwart
      Wit/Barely Volt/Zwart
      Pure Platinum/Barely Grape/Thunder Blue/Metallic Silver

      Je kleine basketballer kan de beste van de wedstrijd worden in de Nike Blazer Mid '77. De vintage look en het comfortabele gevoel helpen deze basketbalklassieker boven het veld uit te stijgen en een streetstylelegende te worden.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Total Orange/Zwart
      • Stijl: DA4088-100

      • Très jolie mes ne correspond pas pour les pied fin

        d5b65246-d5c3-4b08-97b3-697fb0b32c87 - 06 sep. 2022

        Très jolie, malheureusement si votre enfant a le pied et la cheville fine cela ne correspond pas. Votre enfant va perdre sa chaussure en marchant. Dommage quel n'existe pas avec des vrais lacets. C'était vraiment mon coup de coeur

      • Utterly disappointed

        34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - 04 sep. 2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        31ca0b9d-6459-401e-9d87-036a5214c677 - 22 jun. 2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is