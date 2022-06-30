De Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage was geliefd op straat vanwege zijn klassieke eenvoud en comfort en is nu terug met een lage pasvorm en klassieke basketballook. De schoen is gemaakt met zachte details van suède en heeft een retro Swoosh logo en een superzachte kraag. Deze must-have kun je altijd en overal dragen.
4.4 Sterren
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 jul. 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
AlexanderH - 27 mei 2022
Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.
damienK - 26 apr. 2022
"Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.