De Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 8 is licht en aansluitend. Deze schoen zonder opsmuk is gemaakt om je precies te bieden wat je nodig hebt, voor een stevige pasvorm en feel. We hebben hem gemaakt om je voet op zijn plek te houden, zodat je behendig en op de been blijft op oneffen terrein. Daarnaast bieden de zachte demping en responsieve feel je bij elke stap net dat beetje extra veerkracht. Trek hem aan en je bent helemaal klaar voor de modder en rotsachtige paden.
3.7 Sterren
3969b6ba-daea-4185-aff9-5d6c7bfd23a6 - 19 sep. 2022
They felt ok trying them on, but I had horrible foot and knee pain after just a 20 minute hike. They feel unstable, it felt like they were collapsing under the outer edge of my foot and with that straining my knees.
3032964645 - 08 jun. 2022
My first trail running shoes and these are superb. Wow. So light, like a glove, and love back heal cushion support. At first I thought front toe box area didn’t have lots of space but it does. Just perfect and colors are what I wanted. Gorgeous. So comfy and I think it will be my favorite daily kicks. I always wear 8 men and 9 1/2 women. True to size. I highly recommend them. It arrived fast as usual and looks like from our local Miami store. I didn’t even have to take a drive. It arrived next day. Also the day it shipped these went down 20% and Nike price adjusted as usual due to their amazing policy and customer service.
2a9483cf-604d-4892-8f4e-11d0f210a693 - 11 mei 2022
I’ve been a Terra Kiger fan girl since the TK6 in 2020 when I started running trails seriously. This version is my favorite yet! I have about 75 miles on my current pair but I can tell the uppers are already more durable than the TK6 and TK7. I run on a lot of sandy trails and these keep the sand out better than my old pairs. The traction is also much improved for rocky terrain. I love these shoes for hill repeats and even long trail runs (I’ve done up to 13 miles so far). I just wish there were more colors available!