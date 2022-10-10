Als je eenmaal een paar stappen in de Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 hebt gezet, zul je nooit meer op dezelfde manier naar je oude favoriete wedstrijdschoenen kijken. Deze raketten zijn gemaakt om kostbare tijd van je persoonlijke records af te snoepen, terwijl de basis die je nodig hebt om de volledige afstand te kunnen afleggen gewoon intact blijft. Het dikke en toch lichte ondersteuningssysteem is de heilige graal op hardloopgebied: een combinatie van comfort en snelheid. Profiteer van de beste energieteruggave van al onze wedstrijdschoenen en verbeter je persoonlijke record.
Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.
4.3 Sterren
MathieuE173290724 - 10 okt. 2022
Incredible weight, smashed my marathon record recently!!! Cushioning is really next level!
joachimravn - 29 sep. 2022
I replaced my Alphafly 1 with the 2 and cannot believe the improvements that have been made. This shoe is just the fastest of the fastest. I can see literal improvements on my pace simply by wearing these, and the best part is that my legs feel fresh even after long runs!
EmmaA946180963 - 29 sep. 2022
Eliud made me do it. Had to try these on after seeing Eliud breaking the WR and wow! Cant wait to put them to the test in my next race!