      Duurzame materialen

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Herenschoen

      € 219,99

      Goede beoordeling
      Zwart/Zwart/Anthracite/Zwart
      Wit/Zwart/Metallic Silver/Wit

      De Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK is gemaakt van minstens 40% gerecyclede materialen qua gewicht, en is luchtig en gemakkelijk te dragen dankzij het superelastische, gerecyclede Flyknit materiaal (en een zachte kraag die je enkel aanzet).De opgestikte Swoosh en gerecyclede TPU-hielclip zorgen voor een interessante look terwijl je over de straten zweeft dankzij ongelooflijk zachte VaporMax demping.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Anthracite/Zwart
      • Stijl: DH4084-001

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (117)

      4.5 Sterren

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01 okt. 2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30 sep. 2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 sep. 2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!