De Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK is gemaakt van minstens 40% gerecyclede materialen qua gewicht, en is luchtig en gemakkelijk te dragen dankzij het superelastische, gerecyclede Flyknit materiaal (en een zachte kraag die je enkel aanzet).De opgestikte Swoosh en gerecyclede TPU-hielclip zorgen voor een interessante look terwijl je over de straten zweeft dankzij ongelooflijk zachte VaporMax demping.
Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.
4.5 Sterren
Diyar619908181 - 01 okt. 2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30 sep. 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 sep. 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!