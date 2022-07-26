Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Nike Air Trainer 1

      Herenschoenen

      € 124,99

      De originele crosstrainer uit 1987 combineert chic en casual zonder enige moeite. Details zoals een bandje bij de voorvoet zorgen voor een retro-uitstraling. Het leer is gemakkelijk in te lopen en bovendien houdt de Air demping je comfortabel als je lang op pad bent. Dus waar ga jij met je sneakers naartoe?

      • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Medium Grey/Zwart
      • Stijl: DM0521-100

      • Great shoe. Retro Style. Need more colorways!

        AndrewH829331448 - 26 jul. 2022

        Released in my birth year so I had to pick up. Very comfortable. Never had a low drop sneaker before but I like it. Love the grey colorway. Nike, please make more colors! This is great!

        3d2f2723-c99d-49eb-95af-d68fbd69d3f1 - 22 jun. 2022

        Use these for casual wear bc they are so comfy and stylish, also occasionally wear them for weights in the gym. Overall great shoe.