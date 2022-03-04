Klassieke details uit de jaren 90, zoals het Nike Air Futura logo, worden gecombineerd met een constructie met vlakken die het Nike Air shirt met ronde hals naar een hoger niveau tillen. Een mix van geprinte details zorgt ervoor dat deze warme laag van fleece opvalt.
5 Sterren
Syrena - 04 mrt. 2022
This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.