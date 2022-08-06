Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty®

      Herenschoenen

      € 134,99

      Laat mythe werkelijkheid worden en stap in een wereld van regenbogen en zonneschijn met de Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty. Neem je favoriete superschattige tekenfilmkarakter altijd met je mee, van de speciaal voorgevormde Hello Kitty hak tot haar rode strik op de tong.

      • Weergegeven kleur: University Blue/Wit/Light Crimson/Zwart
      • Stijl: DV3770-400

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Beoordelingen (5)

      4 Sterren

      • So cute sneakers

        ArseniyP923876040 - 06 aug. 2022

        Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10

      • A cute take on my childhood

        8812698252 - 04 jul. 2022

        So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.

      • I AM IN LOVE! MY NEW FAVORITE SHOES!

        de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 29 jun. 2022

        these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.