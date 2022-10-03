Dus je bent verliefd op de klassieke look van de jaren 90, maar houdt ook van de snelle look van de hedendaagse cultuur. Dan zul je blij zijn met de Air Max TW. Het opvallende, comfortabele en modieuze design is geïnspireerd op de populaire franchise die Nike Air demping naar de hele wereld bracht en de basis legde voor de atletiekstijl op straat. Het lichte bovenwerk vult elke outfit aan en combineert hoekige en natuurlijke lijnen voor een fascinerend haptisch effect. De contrasterende kleurencombinaties maken het design gemakkelijk om te stylen. En als je klaar bent voor de volgende stap, geven de vijf vensters onder de voet een moderne draai aan zichtbare Air demping.
3 Sterren
JesuA948296935 - 03 okt. 2022
Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.
garynathans156884867 - 01 okt. 2022
I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.
Emily A. - 29 sep. 2022
I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!