Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      Duurzame materialen

      Nike Air Max TW

      Herenschoenen

      € 159,99

      Zwart/Zwart/Wit/Wit
      Wit/Racer Blue/Zwart/Speed Yellow

      Dus je bent verliefd op de klassieke look van de jaren 90, maar houdt ook van de snelle look van de hedendaagse cultuur. Dan zul je blij zijn met de Air Max TW. Het opvallende, comfortabele en modieuze design is geïnspireerd op de populaire franchise die Nike Air demping naar de hele wereld bracht en de basis legde voor de atletiekstijl op straat. Het lichte bovenwerk vult elke outfit aan en combineert hoekige en natuurlijke lijnen voor een fascinerend haptisch effect. De contrasterende kleurencombinaties maken het design gemakkelijk om te stylen. En als je klaar bent voor de volgende stap, geven de vijf vensters onder de voet een moderne draai aan zichtbare Air demping.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Racer Blue/Zwart/Speed Yellow
      • Stijl: DQ3984-100

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (3)

      3 Sterren

      • Muy fea

        JesuA948296935 - 03 okt. 2022

        Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.

      • garynathans156884867 - 01 okt. 2022

        I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.

      • A future classic.

        Emily A. - 29 sep. 2022

        I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!

        Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie.
        #productsprovidedbynike