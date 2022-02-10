Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      De Nike Air Max Pre-Day vernieuwt de klassieke Nike hardloopschoenen met een snelle look die klaar is voor de wereld van vandaag.De schoen is een echte knipoog naar het verleden. Het design is gemaakt met minstens 20% gerecycled materiaal op basis van gewicht, waardoor de retro atletiekstijl in leven blijft.Een nieuw Air venster blaast de look energie in en combineert een opvallende stijl met ongelooflijk zachte demping.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Metallic Silver/Wit
      • Stijl: DC4025-001

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      • Comfortable & stylish, but be careful in the rain!

        MorganT381505786 - 10 feb. 2022

        I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!

      • so dope

        J U. - 26 jan. 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14 jan. 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.