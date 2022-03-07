De Nike Air Max Furyosa heeft een edgy look die is geïnspireerd op de snelle hardloopschoenen uit de jaren 90 voor een krachtig nieuw geluid in fashion en comfort.De offset, gestapelde Air in de hak zorgt voor een opvallende statement in demping.Het superzachte hielkussen, de gewatteerde kraag en de zachte tong voelen alsof je net je favoriete pantoffel hebt aangetrokken.En alsof dat nog niet genoeg is, kun je met het dubbele vetersysteem zo expressief zijn als je zelf wilt met een DIY-look en ongelooflijk comfort.
4.9 Sterren
J E. - 07 mrt. 2022
I LOVE these shoes, super cute and super comfy for a person with a bad back who walks a lot. Unfortunately, the toe box is smaller than usual, and ALL my Nikes are 7.5. I will be returning and now have to wait until they come back in stock for a size 8. :(.
W J. - 27 dec. 2021
I made the right decision by downloading the sneakers app thank for getting my order to me on time
Ingrid S. - 05 dec. 2021
Honestly, feels like you’re walking on clouds. This shoe is so comfortable & I loveeee the color! I’m usually an 8.5 with Nike shoes but for this one I had to size up to a 9.