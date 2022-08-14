De Nike Air Max Dawn is geworteld in atletiek-DNA en het doordachte design bestaat voor minstens 20% van het gewicht uit gerecycled materiaal. In het moderne design zijn zacht suède en luchtig textiel gecombineerd met vintage hardloopvibes. Het zachte foam in de middenzool loopt door op de hak voor extra energie en het patroon op de buitenzool geeft je stijl grip. Air demping zorgt dat je met een goed gevoel de dag in kunt.
4.2 Sterren
Chunky - 14 aug. 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14 aug. 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13 jul. 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.