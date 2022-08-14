Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      De Nike Air Max Dawn is geworteld in atletiek-DNA en het doordachte design bestaat voor minstens 20% van het gewicht uit gerecycled materiaal. In het moderne design zijn zacht suède en luchtig textiel gecombineerd met vintage hardloopvibes. Het zachte foam in de middenzool loopt door op de hak voor extra energie en het patroon op de buitenzool geeft je stijl grip. Air demping zorgt dat je met een goed gevoel de dag in kunt.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Zwart/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Stijl: DM0013-101

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14 aug. 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14 aug. 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13 jul. 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

