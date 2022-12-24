Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      Nike Air Max 270

      Kinderschoenen

      € 129,99

      Goede beoordeling

      De Nike Air Max 270 is Nike's eerste lifestyle Air Max, en is alles wat je je had voorgesteld en meer. Wat we het allermooist vinden (voor om de hand liggende redenen) is de GROTE, opvallende, omwikkelende 270 Air unit die onze beste technologie laat zien, waar je ook naartoe gaat.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Light Smoke Grey/Laser Orange/Baltic Blue/Iron Grey
      • Stijl: 943345-027

      Maat en pasvorm

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Beoordelingen (175)

      4.7 Sterren

      • Waking on air in style

        Marcywig - 24 dec. 2022

        My son LOVES these. He said it’s like walking on air.

      • I love them!

        Lilah S - 17 dec. 2022

        [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Quick shipping and good communication. I absolutely love my shoes! They look amazing, no stains or issues with them. I’ve ordered from here before and I’ve had great experiences with both purchases. I would definitely recommend !

        Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Love love

        Strickler - 14 dec. 2022

        Bought for a Christmas present. Wish I would’ve bought myself a pair