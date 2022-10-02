Geniet van de energie die een basketbalrevolutie in gang heeft gezet. Dit is een van de lichtste Air Jordan wedstrijdschoenen tot nu toe. De AJ XXXVI heeft een minimalistisch maar stevig bovenwerk dat is versterkt met een overlay. Hij is ook uitgerust met Zoom Air demping voor extra responsiviteit. Stap het veld op met het vertrouwen van lichte schoenen aan je voet.
Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.
4.5 Sterren
mykolal235740365 - 02 okt. 2022
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 sep. 2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04 aug. 2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer