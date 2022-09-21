Als hij zo goed past en er zo goed uitziet, heb je geen Swoosh nodig. Van de rubberen buitenzool van Crater foam en het geweven, geruite textiel met details tot het elastische materiaal dat je voet omsluit en de Nike Air demping: de Huarache geeft je voeten het recht om op te scheppen.
Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.
4.8 Sterren
Adamp455145801 - 21 sep. 2022
I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.
15205622022 - 08 sep. 2022
Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!
AlexanderB628004524 - 08 sep. 2022
10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least