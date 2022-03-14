De Air Force 1 Mid '07 kan bogen op alle bekende onderdelen: opgestikte overlays, frisse accenten en perfecte details om de schoen te laten schitteren.De gewatteerde, halfhoge kraag met klassieke klittenbandsluiting zorgt voor een comfortabel, klassiek basketbalgevoel.Nike Air demping in de hak zorgt voor performancegericht comfort.
4.8 Sterren
6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 14 mrt. 2022
I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!
J I. - 10 jan. 2022
Las zapatillas me encanta son muy cómodas y se ven perfectas para vestir. El único inconveniente es que no deis un descuento dentro de la caja para las próximas compras como otras compañías hacen que es un gancho para provocar más ventas y los clientes compren más y yo lo que veo también es que hos quedáis enseguida sin tallas. Pero estoy muy contento con ellas.
R A. - 07 jan. 2022
Schuhgröße stimmt zu meiner FußGrösse. Sehr komfortabel und sieht gut aus! Gut abwaschbar.