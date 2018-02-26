Een eenvoudig instapmodel met een gelaagde middenzool, een zachte binnenkant en regenboogkleurige perforaties die sprankelen wanneer er licht op schijnt.
5 Sterren
RachelK962675194 - 26 feb. 2018
All AF1s run slightly large on my feet (normally a 9 in Nike, but consistently an 8.5 in AF1 for my preferences). These slides are stylish, sleek and comfortable. I love simplicity and versatility, and these do just that, while maintaining a high-fashion feel. I really like these and plan to keep!