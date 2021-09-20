Het Nike ACG T-shirt is los, ruim en klaar voor de natuur. Het T-shirt houdt je comfortabel met een graphic met de tekst 'All Conditions Gear'. Dit product is gemaakt met 100% duurzame materialen, met een combinatie van gerecycled polyester en biologische katoenvezels. De mix bestaat voor minstens 10% uit gerecyclede vezels of voor minstens 10% uit biologisch katoen.
5 Sterren
EricFRESH - 20 sep. 2021
It really pops. The shirt feels high quality and more durable than the average shirt, but still comfortable. I went down half a size and that was the right call.