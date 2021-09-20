Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Duurzame materialen

      Nike ACG

      T-shirt voor heren

      Het Nike ACG T-shirt is los, ruim en klaar voor de natuur. Het T-shirt houdt je comfortabel met een graphic met de tekst 'All Conditions Gear'. Dit product is gemaakt met 100% duurzame materialen, met een combinatie van gerecycled polyester en biologische katoenvezels. De mix bestaat voor minstens 10% uit gerecyclede vezels of voor minstens 10% uit biologisch katoen.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart
      • Stijl: DJ3642-010

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Ruimvallende pasvorm voor een oversized gevoel

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Uit gerecycled polyester en biologisch katoen hebben we een performancemateriaal met een lagere CO2-uitstoot gemaakt. Bovendien hebben we voor de productie van dit materiaal minder water en chemicaliën nodig dan voor nieuw polyester en traditioneel geteeld katoen.
      • Biologisch katoen wordt geteeld zonder synthetische chemicaliën en verbruikt minder water dan conventioneel katoen. Door gerecycled polyester te gebruiken ontstaat er minder afval en wordt er ongeveer 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (1)

      5 Sterren

      • Love the color

        EricFRESH - 20 sep. 2021

        It really pops. The shirt feels high quality and more durable than the average shirt, but still comfortable. I went down half a size and that was the right call.