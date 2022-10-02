We hebben ons laten inspireren door Smith Rock en dat resulteerde in de lichte, stevige Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' cargobroek. Hij heeft een ruimvallende pasvorm en kan worden omgetoverd tot shorts wanneer het te warm wordt. Ruim voldoende zakken bieden ruimte voor je spullen en de meegeleverde karabijnhaak zorgt ervoor dat je je sleutels kunt vastzetten. Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecycled polyester en gerecyclede nylonvezels.
5 Sterren
ZacZ530788556 - 02 okt. 2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07 jul. 2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.