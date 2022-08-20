Van straten tot parken en trails, leg je kilometers af in deze avontuurlijke schoenen voor in de stad. Het bovenwerk is gemaakt met verschillende materialen en is ontworpen en getest aan de ruige Amerikaanse noordwestkust en combineert stevigheid met eenvoudige stijl. Een rubberen buitenzool met stevig segmentenpatroon zorgt voor grip op glad en rotsachtig terrein, zodat je omhoog, omlaag, erdoor en eromheen kunt lopen.
PatrickW489286821 - 20 aug. 2022
The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.
1lakerfans - 10 aug. 2022
Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!
rioman - 02 aug. 2022
When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.