      Na een wandeling door het prachtige gletsjerlandschap van IJsland raakte ons designteam geïnspireerd om een hoodie met fleecevoering te maken die je niet alleen warm houdt, maar ook water afstoot tijdens frisse en winterse wandelingen. Bovendien is de hoodie gemaakt met minstens 75% duurzame materialen, in dit geval een combinatie van biologisch katoen en gerecyclede polyestervezels.

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,85 m lang
      • Oversized pasvorm voor een ruimvallend gevoel
      • Kies je gebruikelijke maat als je meestal herenkleding draagt. Kies een maat kleiner als je meestal dameskleding draagt.

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Uit gerecycled polyester en biologisch katoen hebben we een performancemateriaal met een lagere CO2-uitstoot gemaakt. Bovendien hebben we voor de productie van dit materiaal minder water en chemicaliën nodig dan voor nieuw polyester en traditioneel geteeld katoen.
      • Biologisch katoen wordt geteeld zonder synthetische chemicaliën en verbruikt minder water dan conventioneel katoen. Door gerecycled polyester te gebruiken ontstaat er minder afval en wordt er ongeveer 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

        승현유167064687 - 15 aug. 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 jun. 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17 mei 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.