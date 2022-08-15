Na een wandeling door het prachtige gletsjerlandschap van IJsland raakte ons designteam geïnspireerd om een hoodie met fleecevoering te maken die je niet alleen warm houdt, maar ook water afstoot tijdens frisse en winterse wandelingen. Bovendien is de hoodie gemaakt met minstens 75% duurzame materialen, in dit geval een combinatie van biologisch katoen en gerecyclede polyestervezels.
승현유167064687 - 15 aug. 2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 jun. 2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17 mei 2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.