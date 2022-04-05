Breng een eerbetoon aan de natuur en laat je voeten vies worden in de Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Het legendarische hikingdesign viert zijn 30 jarige jubileum met zachte Air onder de voet, ondersteunende Huarache technologie rond de hak en een gespikkelde middenzool voor onmiskenbaar comfort en stijl.Het zachte nubuckleer in het bovenwerk zorgt voor stevigheid en de elastische kraag maakt een persoonlijke pasvorm mogelijk.Trek de veters aan en ga op je volgende avontuur.
3.9 Sterren
2646200815 - 05 apr. 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02 feb. 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25 jan. 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.