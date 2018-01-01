ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

SUSTAINABLE PERFORMANCE INNOVATION

SPI_Hero_P1.jpg
SPI_Hero_P1.jpg

DEMAND THE UNREASONABLE In a world of finite resources, we use less to give you so much more.

SPI_HUB_1600_03.jpg

PUSHING THE LIMITS OF SUSTAINABLE PERFORMANCE INNOVATION Just as you demand more from your body, we demand more from ourselves, designing our innovations to use only what’s needed to make athletes better. Because every ounce of energy, every milligram of material, and every fraction of a second matters.

SPI_HUB_160011.jpg

FLYKNIT Unprecedented performance by design, Nike Flyknit is precision-engineered down to every stitch, turning limited resources into infinite possibilities.

FLYKNIT MADE WITH LESS. MADE FOR MORE.

NIKE GRIND INNOVATION REBORN.

EXPLORE OUR TWO MOST SUSTAINABLE INNOVATIONS

White - 1600x315.jpg

LIGHT ON YOUR FEET. LIGHTER ON WASTE. Flyknit technology prevents millions of pounds of waste from ever reaching the landfill, delivering the lightest, strongest, and most adaptive footwear ever created by Nike.

LEARN MORE
SPI_HUB_1600_3.jpg

"NIKE FLYKNIT IS AN ILLUSTRATION OF THE UNIQUE NATURE OF NIKE DESIGN. IT HELPS US IMAGINE PRODUCT
THAT CAPTIVATES AT FIRST GLANCE. ITS BEAUTY DELIVERS A VISCERAL REACTION THAT GIVES DESIGNERS
AND ATHLETES GOOSEBUMPS AND IT ALLOWS US TO CREATE USING LESS WASTE THAN EVER BEFORE." John Hoke, VP Nike Design

SPI_HUB_1600_p5.jpg
SPI_HUB_1600_p5.jpg

60% LESS WASTE*

*On average compared to traditional cut and sew shoe manufacturing

SPI_HUB_FLYKNIT_4.jpg

FIND
YOUR
FLYKNIT

SHOP ALL
SPI_HUB_1600_2.jpg

MORE WITH LESS.
IS THAT UNREASONABLE?

ABSOLUTELY.

SU16_5.11_IH_NG_FST_P7.jpg

Sustainable innovation is a catalyst for revolutionising the way we do business and an opportunity that's been integrated across our business in policies, processes and products. We are innovating solutions that benefit athletes, the company and the world.

LEARN MORE

SHOES

CLOTHING

ACCESSORIES & EQUIPMENT

FEATURED

Loading