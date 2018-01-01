Blake GriffinPOWER FORWARDBlake Griffin can be found above the rim. The versatile power forward has made a career out of posterizingthe opposition, raising the bar for in-game acrobatics and showmanship. His air-bending effort to win the slam-dunkcontest left rims and some of the league’s best centers shaking. He and Jordan teammate Chris Paul are the mayorsof lob city, putting Los Angeles in title contention for the first time in franchise history. With his brother Taylor, Blakecreated The Griffin Family Relief Fund. After a tornado devastated Moore, Oklahoma, Blake set upProject Smile Moore as part of a long-term plan to help rebuild the affected community.