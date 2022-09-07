Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Flex Runner 2

      Younger Kids' Shoes

      €37.99

      Black/Photo Blue/University Gold/White
      Pink Foam/Flat Pewter/Photo Blue/White
      Black/Anthracite/Photo Blue/Flat Pewter
      White/White
      Barely Volt/Volt/Black/Bright Spruce
      Black/Cool Grey/White/Metallic Gold
      Bright Crimson/Red Clay/Game Royal/Sail
      Grey Fog/Volt/Photo Blue/Volt

      Who's ready to play? The Nike Flex Runner 2 is built for the kid on the go who loves to play—from the playground to wherever their day takes them. It's laces-free! Meaning it's super quick to slip on and off. The straps and bootie-like design make sure your little one's fit stays snug while they run and jump.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: DJ6040-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (3)

      3.7 Stars

      • Poor quality

        28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 Sept 2022

        Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated

      • LOVE THEM!!!

        Tahminaa119637350 - 23 Aug 2022

        My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.

      • Amazing

        11080512618 - 23 May 2022

        Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.