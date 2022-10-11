Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      England

      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top

      €59.99

      This top shows off your team pride while you get match ready. Sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay dry, so you can focus on your game.

      • Colour Shown: Blue Void/Game Royal/Challenge Red/Blue Fury
      • Style: DM9567-492

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'10" (178cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the England.