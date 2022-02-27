Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Men's Knit Running Trousers

      €59.99

      Smoke Grey
      Black

      Step up and take on your run in soft comfort. The Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Trousers are made with details like sweat-wicking technology and press studs to keep your gear close. A tapered fit means they won't get in your way. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: DD5003-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
      • Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'5" (196cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (4)

      5 Stars

      • Super Laufhose

        LucianS777573086 - 27 Feb 2022

        Super Laufhose, könnte aber etwas am Bein länger sein

      • Very happy

        M I. - 31 Jan 2022

        I’m very glad that nike has some other sizes like S Tall. It fits perfect

      • O E. - 15 Jan 2022

        Great pants and very comfy for gym activity and running also keeps warm. 173cm and normal athletic body - size S