      Your hard work has got you to the starting line. Let the Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Tights take you to the finish. Soft and smooth, with a lightweight, secure feel, these tights are geared to help you reach your personal best. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
      • Style: DM4613-011

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (185cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (21)

      4.6 Stars

      • Very stylish, fits well!

        AZ Runner - 27 Feb 2022

        Just got done wearing these to run a 5K outside! Let me start by saying that these tights look very cool. I have them in a cool blue pattern that is awesome looking. I personally did not feel comfortable wearing them without shorts over them (for obvious reasons) but that is how they're designed to be worn. The inner lining fits well and I didn't have a lot of movement down there. I would rate them a 5 if I felt like I could wear them without shorts over them.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Perfect tights

        AG - 25 Feb 2022

        These tights are amazing. The Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aeroswift is extremely comfortable. The tights fit perfectly and are light weight. Good thing is they are not transparent or thin. I am a gym person and go for my CrossFit classes almost everyday and these are great for my workout routine. It feels like I am wearing nothing at all but it provides the right kind of support and compression during the workout. Additionally the fabric of the tights is so soft to touch and the design is so stylish that I received many compliments for it.Even after the workout, it keeps you cool and dry as there is no sweaty feeling due to absorbency of the material. I have worn it multiple times and have no complains as far as the durability of the tights is concerned. The fit and striped design with shining logo is my favorite part of the tights. I would highly recommend these tights to any person who likes to do workout and be comfortable at the same time.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Performance at it’s Best

        Garrett - 23 Feb 2022

        After using these racing tights to partake in a bunch of different activities they definitely check(no pun intended) all the boxes as far as comfortability and performance is concerned. They keep you cool and dry do to the breathability of the material and I also appreciated the back pocket to store my keys while running. Even utilized them under my Gi during JiuJitsu and not only did they keep me dry but they also stood up to rolling on the mats for a couple of hours a week during class. The style is on point and the muted navy and white stripe are accented perfect with the pop of orange radiating from the Nike swoosh. The only thing I could do without was the built in brief liner but this is not a deal breaker as they are definitely still very comfortable and it adds a little extra support. All in all, highly recommend for those on the go!

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike