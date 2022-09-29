Skip to main content
      Nike Court Vision Alta

      Women's Shoes

      €84.99

      Black/White
      White/White/White

      Raise the bar with the Nike Court Vision Alta. The modern design combines leather on top with the perfect lift underneath. The elevated hoops look then crowns your feet with its ultra-plush tongue.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DM0113-002

      Size & Fit

      • Fits large; we'd recommend ordering a half-size down

      Reviews (11)

      3.3 Stars

      • 11129960598 - 29 Sept 2022

        Narrow toe box. Nike has gone more narrow as the years have gone by. They have always been known to be a narrow shoe company but I have been 0 for 2 with their shoes in 2022.

      • Nice shoes for everyday

        Kseniya254345127 - 08 Sept 2022

        True to size, a little narrower in width than air force, but fit a normal foot. The heel really moves when walking, because the sole doesn't bend. But for daily use - quite good and look cool.

      • mathildeb905253840 - 04 Mar 2022

        Bonjour je recommande pas cette paire elle est très serrée au bout des doigts de pied j’ai pris taille 40 et la semelle prend de la place dans la chaussure pourtant j’ai pas un fort pied voilà mon retour