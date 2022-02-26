Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so kids can look like an all-star on and off the court.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.8 Stars
448623076 - 26 Feb 2022
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
H O. - 30 Jan 2022
Le scratch de fermeture est de mauvaise qualité et ne tient pas dans le temps
S A. - 22 Dec 2021
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable