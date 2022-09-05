Praised by many for its enduring look and feel, the wardrobe staple hits refresh with the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo.Harnessing the old-school look you love, it now has an elastic heel with corduroy-like texture and large pull tabs for easy on and off.The oversized Swoosh design and jumbo laces add a fun twist.
4.4 Stars
FilipO239933435 - 05 Sept 2022
La partie (en daim?) à l'avant est très peu résistante, portée 2/3 mois et un trou est sur le point de se former. Elles n'ont jamais été portées sous la pluie et n'ont jamais été lavées à la lessive. Je suis hésitant entre 2 et 3 étoiles, bon design très old school, le swoosh énorme donne un style sympa et couleurs bien choisies. L'arrière bien pensé pour éviter les douleurs. Mise à part ça, pour une marque de cet envergure qui ne pense pas à proposer un produit résistant au temps et à l'usure en utilisation normale c'est vraiment.. Dommage.
MarcusL743241875 - 12 Feb 2022
Super schöner Schuh Sehr bequemer und lässiger Look Achtung fällt klein aus, halbe bis ganze Nummer größer bestellen.
P E. - 24 Jan 2022
I have a collection of varying Blazer's, including some exclusive designs. I think these are the best yet. The high top soft heel is super comfortable - the design is next level. Sterling work Nike.