      Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2

      Basketball Shoes

      €179.99

      In today's game, slow-footed slugs get sought out and exposed. Space makers stay on the floor. The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 helps you stop in an instant and accelerate back into the open lane in a low-to-the-ground design that helps minimise court contact while switching direction. Separate the players from the playmakers in a model that's built on creating separation but supportive enough to help you play all day.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Desert Berry/Valerian Blue/Metallic Summit White
      • Style: DJ6015-003

