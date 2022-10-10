Skip to main content
      Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2

      Men's Road Racing Shoes

      €299.99

      Total Orange/Bright Crimson/Ghost Green/Black
      Mint Foam/Volt/Coconut Milk/Cave Purple

      Once you take a few strides in the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, you'll never look at your favourite pair of old racing shoes the same way again. These rocket ships are made to help shave precious time off your personal records without surrendering the foundation you need to go the full distance. A thick, lightweight support system marries the 2 worlds of comfort and speed in holy running matrimony. Enjoy the greatest energy return of all our racing shoes while you chase your personal bests.

      • Colour Shown: Total Orange/Bright Crimson/Ghost Green/Black
      • Style: DN3555-800

      Reviews (9)

      4.3 Stars

      • Epic energy return, record breaker shoe!

        MathieuE173290724 - 10 Oct 2022

        Incredible weight, smashed my marathon record recently!!! Cushioning is really next level!

      • Rocketship

        joachimravn - 29 Sept 2022

        I replaced my Alphafly 1 with the 2 and cannot believe the improvements that have been made. This shoe is just the fastest of the fastest. I can see literal improvements on my pace simply by wearing these, and the best part is that my legs feel fresh even after long runs!

      • Next level Fast

        EmmaA946180963 - 29 Sept 2022

        Eliud made me do it. Had to try these on after seeing Eliud breaking the WR and wow! Cant wait to put them to the test in my next race!