Taking the classic look of heritage Nike Running into a new realm, the Nike Air Max Pre-Day brings you a fast-paced look that's ready for today's world.A true nod to the past with a design made from at least 20% recycled material by weight, it keeps the retro athletics aesthetic alive.A new Air window energises the look, mixing head-turning style with unbelievably soft cushioning.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.7 Stars
MorganT381505786 - 10 Feb 2022
I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!
J U. - 26 Jan 2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 14 Jan 2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.