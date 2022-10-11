Move over milk, the power of the Air Max 95 is in town and it's got style you'll feel all the way to your bones. Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetics, it taps into "The Anatomy of Air" with a skeletal-inspired colourway and midsole print representing the inside of a bone. Premium suede, glow-in-the-dark details and a surprise on the bottom finish it off.
