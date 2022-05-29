The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07. This b-ball original puts a fresh spin on what you know best: durably stitched overlays, clean finishes and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine.
5 Stars
KasjanS - 29 May 2022
I must admit and thus agree with my predecessors that this pair of shoes does indeed smell nice.
d71592c7-1fbf-4b7e-ba56-e37c806802e1 - 19 May 2022
My wife loves the smell
BaptisteP - 14 May 2022
Taille un peu grand, mais a part ça parfait super confortable, impeccable.