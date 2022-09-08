Innovative technology combines with lightweight materials to help you strive for your best finish yet. The Nike AeroSwift Shorts are all about speed, with a smooth feel and slim fit that helps you move freely.
4.4 Stars
EdytaK632789806 - 08 Sept 2022
They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!
LeslieD967332028 - 29 Jun 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 Apr 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.