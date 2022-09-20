The Nike ACG Trail Trousers are ready for whatever your outdoor adventure throws at you. A water-repellent finish combines with a tough, abrasion-resistant design to keep you moving through wet and rocky trails. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibres.
4.5 Stars
14454911656 - 20 Sept 2022
Big and baggy like 90s style, on the heavier side. I think it’s perfect for an outer winter pants shell
StephaneG604434022 - 24 Jun 2022
Taille normalement, ne pas se fier aux descriptifs, du Medium pour 1m85 sera beaucoup trop petit. Le medium convient a une personne de 1m72. Sinon rien a redire qualité ACG au rendez-vous.