We looked to Smith Rock to inspire us and came back with the light and durable Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Cargo Trousers. They've got a loose feel that can be converted into shorts when the weather gets too hot. Plenty of pockets keep your gear close, while an included carabiner lets you latch your keys. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibres.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
5 Stars
ZacZ530788556 - 02 Oct 2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07 Jul 2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.