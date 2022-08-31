Every day is a good day for a hike—no matter what the conditions are. So why not start your adventure in the roomy fit of this ACG tee? We topped it off with a hot-dog graphic that pays homage to our classic "Hike Nike" logo. This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.
ClémentA953319658 - 31 Aug 2022
Couleur gris pierre et design sympa. Grammage important, ça respire la qualité et ça donne une coupe parfaite au t-shirt Attention, comme beaucoup de vêtements ACG taille très grand (et surtout t-shirt long), coupe ample... Je fais 1m73 et 70kg avec un physique plutôt sportif, j'ai du prendre du XS pour que le t-shirt ne soit pas trop long.
12951160636 - 27 Aug 2022
-Tejido algo grueso y talla holgada. Lo que buscaba -Logo espectacular