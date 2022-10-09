A spacious midlayer for cold conditions, this ACG crew helps you fight the freeze with its soft, warm fleece. With dropped shoulders and room to move, it's low on restriction and high on comfort. Plus, the classic crew design lets you wear it just about anywhere. This product is made from at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ACG Therma-FIT.