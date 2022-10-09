Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT

      Crew

      €99.99

      Mars Stone/Light Madder Root/Oxen Brown
      Gold Suede/Summit White/Off-Noir

      A spacious midlayer for cold conditions, this ACG crew helps you fight the freeze with its soft, warm fleece. With dropped shoulders and room to move, it's low on restriction and high on comfort. Plus, the classic crew design lets you wear it just about anywhere. This product is made from at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Gold Suede/Summit White/Off-Noir
      • Style: DM9941-727

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
      • Oversized fit for a baggy, spacious feel

      How This Was Made

      • Combining recycled polyester and organic cotton creates a performance material that reduces carbon emissions, water and chemical inputs compared to blends made from virgin polyester and conventionally grown cotton.
      • Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

