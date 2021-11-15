Skip to main content
      Adventure beckons.The Nike ACG Trousers answer the challenge with lightweight fabric that's made from 100% recycled nylon fibres.They're built for the unexpected chill on warm days, so you can easily pack them away when not in use or unzip the leg hems for easy ventilation.Subtle details nod to cinder cones, the natural result of cooled lava from Hawaii's famous volcanoes.

      • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White
      • Style: DB1134-045

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
      • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      4.5 Stars

      • Nice pants, just not very water resistant

        EricFRESH - 15 Nov 2021

        I know they don't claim to be but for some reason I thought they were. Just walked 2 miles in a crazy rain storm and my Tuff Nugets coat kept my top dry, but my legs got soaked in these pants. Still a fan, just need something else for the rain.

      • A WINDBREAKER for your LEGS.

        HIKE_NIKE - 06 Jul 2021

        This pant excels at a very specific purpose -- It's essentially a windbreaker for your legs. I keep em'packed up in their pocket when I'm hiking and put them on over my shorts when I stop and cool down. If you use them for their intended purpose you'll love em! So light! If you're looking for something more durable to walk through cacti/heavy brush try the ACG Trail or Cargo pants.