      Nike Academy Team

      Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)

      €34.99

      The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: CU8089-010

      Reviews (5)

      4.2 Stars

      • Really good bag, but one small issue with it

        BartłomiejR953924823 - 01 Sept 2022

        It's just too big! It keeps folding, makes it look goofy. Amazing for travel, but i personally use it as a school bag

      • Einfach nur super!

        T A. - 05 Jan 2022

        Super! Größer, als erwartet. Wird mein Must-Have für Wochenendtrips und Bereitschaftsdienste, sowie Spontanübernachtungen.

      • Todo perfecto

        J O. - 14 Dec 2021

        Todo perfecto