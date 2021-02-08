Behind The Design
AJ I Mid Maison Chateau Rouge
Ever since we met Youssouf Fofana at the Quai 54 event in 2017, we knew that our shared values would eventually lead to a strong collaboration with his brand, Maison Château Rouge. Read on to dive into this unique design.
RICH PATCHWORK
Taking its name from Paris’s multicultural Château-Rouge neighbourhood, Maison Château Rouge is inspired by African heritage and the gathering of multiple cultures. And this is also where the Air Jordan I Mid SE Fearless Maison Château Rouge gets its design, with a mixture of colours and textural patterns that represents this richness and diversity.
COLOUR CHOICES
Youssouf wanted to reinterpret the famous Air Jordan 1 Retro OG ‘UNC’ and give it warmer colours. The famous University Blue is joined by brown, representing Africa, along with touches of yellow—the colour of the MCR brand.
RED LINE
This combination of cultures is also found in the red stitching under the Swoosh and on top of the tongue, which pays tribute to the craftsmanship of both African artisans and Parisian couturiers.
The Air Jordan I Mid SE Fearless Maison Château Rouge will be hitting the SNKRS app on 11.30. Mark your diaries.