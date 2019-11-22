€160.00

Not to be outdone by a long line of maximalist Air Max 90 colourways, this swampy iteration rises above it all to bare its long, menacing grin. Like a bog battle manifested as casual footwear, the faux animal-fur print holds the high ground on the upper, above the alligator-patterned mudguard, while the sockliner and insole see red. Even the translucent outsole gives you a glimpse of the bright red interior. This cold-blooded AM 90 stays true to its '90s running roots with a rubber Waffle outsole, stitched overlays and a thermoplastic midsole plate, adding exceptionally lightweight and springy cushioning. Perfect for turning heads on the street or getting caked with mud while running through puddles.