Since its inception over 35 years ago, the Air Jordan 1 has entrenched itself as a wardrobe staple—and this edition is built to honour that long-standing history. The AJ1 Low OG tweaks the silhouette to accentuate heritage-inspired features, including an elevated logo on the heel tab and Nike Air branding in place of the Jumpman mark seen on more recent adaptations. This colourway comes covered in a classic scheme featuring white with accents of Neutral Grey.