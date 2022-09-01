Got your fave colour yet? No worries. The "Colour of the Month" series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Colour of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF-1 from extinction. That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's early days, but sport shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF-1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colours to sell from their shop fronts … and the rest is history. From the pristine materials to the crisp Chocolate-and-White colourway (plus the shoe-cleaning toothbrush to keep 'em looking fresh), these kicks deliver a lesson in coveted off-court style. Every time you rock your AF-1s, make sure you think of the visionary shopkeepers in Baltimore that made it all happen.

SKU: DM0576-100