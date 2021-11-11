What to wear to Yoga class: 5 outfit ideas by Nike

For example, in a vigorous power flow class, which often requires moving through a series of challenging poses, activewear that's designed with sweat-wicking technology is key. Performance-enhanced Nike yoga leggings offer flexibility and support. Pair them with a moisture-wicking, high-support sports bra to help you transition to each pose minus any wardrobe distractions.

For a short, laid-back yoga practice, comfort takes the lead. Joggers and a cosy sweatshirt help you easily move while maintaining a sense of relaxation. Loose-fitting tops and bottoms enable you to unwind and stretch, making your session feel like a gentle embrace.

In a heated studio, choosing a sports bra and biker shorts combo, made with moisture-wicking technology, can help you stay cool during your workout. Minimalistic yet effective, these pieces can ensure your focus remains on your practice—not your outfit.

If you're taking your yoga practice outdoors, consider sun-protective pieces like a long-sleeve top and a pair of sleek sunglasses. And don't forget to pack a lightweight fleece sweatshirt, ideal for staying cosy during cooler evening flows.

Rather than worry about what to wear to yoga class, the five outfits ahead cover all of these scenarios and more, ensuring you're prepared for every yoga class you attend.