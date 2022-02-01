Does Nike Produce Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Shoes?

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Shoes for Every Occasion
Buying Guide
Join Nike's journey to zero carbon and zero waste by choosing a shoe made from sustainable materials.
Our planet is our playing field—without it, there is no place to do the sports and activities we love, no reason for the fitness goals we strive to reach. It doesn't matter if you're an outdoorsy athlete who loves to hit the trails or a champion on the treadmill in your local gym—climate change impacts all of us, and we all need to do our part to reduce our carbon footprint.
While much of our individual carbon footprint comes from the energy we use in our homes and the miles we put on our vehicles, there are other choices that impact the environment, including the products we buy. Sneakers are no exception. That's why Nike is committed to offering footwear options and running shoes that are eco-friendly. If you see a Nike sneaker or shoe style marked with 'Sustainable Materials', that means the shoe is produced with at least 20 percent recycled material by weight.
Nike's Top Sustainable Shoe Styles
Nike makes sustainable footwear across different price ranges for men, women and kids. Our eco-friendly sneakers and running shoes come in a variety of styles, so you don't have to compromise your aesthetic to live sustainably and be kind to the planet when you want a new pair of kicks. Here are our favourites in a variety of styles and price ranges.
Nike Space Hippie
Space Hippie is an exploratory footwear collection inspired by life on Mars, where materials are scarce and there is no resupply mission. Created from scraps, or 'space junk', Space Hippie is the result of sustainable practices meeting radical design. Space Hippie's four silhouettes each provide a unique fit option, from traditional laces to laceless to FlyEase (Nike's technology developed from insights from the disability community to empower all athletes to put on their shoes with ease).
Nike Air Force 1
These sustainable sneakers have Nike Air cushioning that provides all-day comfort and puts a spring in your step. A trendy, chunky sole adds height and style, and a low-cut, padded collar feels comfy and looks sharp. Some of these sneaker styles are made with a Flyknit upper, which is made from recycled polyester yarn and uses less waste than traditional cut-and-sew uppers. Plus, it stretches over your foot for a custom fit.
Nike Air Max
These sustainable shoes are available in several styles, with visible Nike Air units in the outsole for a sporty look and plenty of shock absorption. There's a foam midsole for all-day, cushioned comfort, and a variety of different upper styles made from recycled materials. Look out for the Nike Air VaporMax for an airy and easy-to-wear style with super-stretchy, recycled Flyknit fabric (plus a soft collar that sculpts your ankle).
Nike Blazer
The Nike Blazer is a timeless shoe, and now it comes made with at least 20% recycled content by weight, with new materials like partially recycled synthetic leather in the upper. With the same comfort and style you expect from the Blazer, which was originally introduced in 1972 as a basketball shoe, this shoe has since transformed into a modern staple for skaters, sneakerheads and anybody who wants a stylish yet comfy lifestyle shoe.
Nike Free RN
These environmentally friendly running shoes come in a variety of nature-inspired hues and feature a soft knit upper for a sock-like feel with breathability. Lightweight, soft foam cushions your foot while allowing you to stay connected to the ground, and Flywire technology through the laces helps keep your foot securely contained. The pull tab at the heel makes these easy to slip on and off.
Nike SuperRep
When you're headed to HIIT class, the eco-friendly Nike SuperRep Next Nature training shoes fit the bill. Available in a gorgeous, neutral set of colours, these sneakers are made from Nike Grind, plastic bottles, and other scraps of recycled material. They provide flexibility so you can hit those burpees harder than ever, side-to-side support for lateral skaters and agility moves, and next-level shock absorption with two Zoom Air units in the forefoot. Designed for athletes who love to bust out the reps, they're also perfect for those who like to be sustainable and keep the environment in mind.
Nike's Move to Zero
Move to Zero is Nike's journey towards zero waste and zero carbon emissions to help protect the future of sport. It's a response to the reality of climate change. As climate change shifts global temperatures, hot days make it tougher to play outdoors and fewer cooler nights slow recovery.
Nike's commitment is not just to produce environmentally friendly footwear, but also to operate with sustainable business practices to reduce our carbon footprint and push towards a more sustainable future. For more on Nike's sustainability commitments, check out purpose.nike.com.
As a consumer, you can join Nike in our commitment to sustainability by choosing one of our eco-friendly styles for your next pair of training or running shoes. You can also read tips on how to clean shoes and how to extend the life of your running shoes, which can help reduce your environmental footprint as well.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Are Environmentally Friendly Shoes Made Of?
Sustainable shoes are often made from recycled rubber, recycled plastic, recycled PET (a type of recycled plastic), recycled polyester, recycled plastic bottles and other eco-friendly materials. They may also be made from sustainably sourced natural materials like organic cotton, natural rubber or animal-friendly vegan leather.
Does Nike Produce Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Shoes?
Nike makes a range of sustainable footwear styles for men, women and kids that contain at least 20% sustainable materials by weight.