Nike Trail announces Wildhorse 10 and Kiger 10

Preview the Nike Wildhorse 10 and Kiger 10
Product news
The classic trail-running shoes keep getting better.
- In 2014, Nike released its first trail-running shoes, including the Kiger and the Wildhorse. While the lightweight Kiger is designed for trail races under 50K, the burlier Wildhorse is engineered for everything from short training runs to ultra-marathons.
- Since then, Nike has worked to perfect both shoes. In April 2025, it will release the 10th version of both worldwide.
- For the first time, the Nike Kiger 10 will include the Vibram Megagrip outsole, offering improved traction and durability. The shoe will also sport a forefoot rock shield and Cushlon 3.0 foam in the midsole.
- The Nike ReactX Wildhorse 10 will feature a 3-millimetre-taller stack height than the previous version, forefoot rock shield and improved toe protection. Thanks to Nike ReactX foam, the shoe will weigh 35 grams less than its predecessor.
Serious trail runners never stop trying to improve—and neither does Nike. In 2014, the company began offering trail-running sneakers, including the Kiger and Wildhorse. For races under 50K, Nike created the minimal and lightweight Kiger. Meanwhile, for 5Ks through to ultra-marathons, the company introduced the burlier Wildhorse, with enhanced traction, cushioning and containment. Over the years, Nike has rolled out multiple versions of both shoes, continually refining the designs. In April 2025, the company will unveil the latest models: the Nike Kiger 10 and Nike ReactX Wildhorse 10.
The Nike Kiger 10 will include a grippy, rugged outsole featuring enhancement in high-wear areas. For more support and cushioning, it includes a rock shield in the forefoot and responsive Cushlon 3.0 foam in the midsole. "If you want a fast, low-profile shoe that's going to be able to handle any type of terrain, up to a 50K or so, this is the shoe for you", says Nike Trail athlete Bailey Kowalczyk, Nike's muse for the Kiger. "It feels fast, precise and stable on everything from flats to steep, technical terrain".
Meanwhile, the Nike ReactX Wildhorse 10 was designed to withstand the steepest challenges on the trail. The new-and-improved version boasts an All-Terrain Compound outsole with a rock shield and improved toe protection. Despite a 3-millimetre-taller stack height than the previous version and enhanced features, the shoe weighs 35 grams less than its predecessor thanks to the replacement of Nike React foam with Nike ReactX foam, which is lighter and more responsive. "Whatever the terrain or the weather, the Wildhorse performs, holds up and goes the distance. I'll be running my next 200-mile race in the Wildhorse", raves Sally McRae, ultrarunner and Nike's muse for this shoe.
As for Nike designers' race to the top? There's no doubt they'll persevere in their pursuit of performance perfection. "One thing I've always appreciated about Nike Trail is how everyone involved with the brand is always thinking, 'How can we do this better?'" praises McRae. "'How can we be more innovative? How can we be on the cutting edge? What is it that the athlete needs?'" Innovation, most definitely.